Magna Intl (MGA) Share Price Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position; As American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Market Value Declined, S&T Bank Has Increased Its Position

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 122,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 607,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 484,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 14.88% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 7.93M shares traded or 340.37% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.12 million for 7.71 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International – Growing Dividends From The Future Of Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy When Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Reveals Its Pickup Truck – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,191 shares to 53,526 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,735 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital LP reported 140,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 33,836 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 2,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Zeke Llc reported 0.03% stake. Jane Street Group holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 35,546 shares. Atria Invs Llc reported 0.04% stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). At Bank & Trust invested in 0.15% or 87,266 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 55,518 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 578,230 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, D E Shaw & Com has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 170,666 shares.