Magna Intl (MGA) Share Price Declined While Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lifted by $8.97 Million Its Position; Bruni J V & Company Has Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $12.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 345,780 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 183,075 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5.88M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.08 million, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 56,267 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 47,255 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $80.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,823 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

