Magna Intl (MGA) Share Price Declined While Alpine Investment Management Cut Its Stake; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Rose, Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut by $6.13 Million Its Position

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 43,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 269,373 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.28M, down from 312,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 762,611 shares traded or 49.17% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 74.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.07 million, down from 75.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 1.11M shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.58M for 8.75 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 19,325 shares to 368,517 shares, valued at $63.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 280,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Arco Platform Ltd.

