Magna Intl (MGA) Position Upped by Citigroup Inc; Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Viasat (VSAT) by $652,800

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24490.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 391,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 393,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.62M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 205,293 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 8,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 372,737 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.13M, up from 364,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 42,802 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 17,887 shares to 49,372 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Engines Advsr Llc invested in 0.02% or 45,157 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 41,983 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Fpr Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8.26% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 4.28 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Ser Gp Inc has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Charles Schwab Investment invested in 436,103 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Invesco Ltd stated it has 152,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 428,293 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,847 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 15,183 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 66,063 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York invested in 0.05% or 32,504 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 3,110 shares stake.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 32,599 shares to 169,781 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (Call) (NYSE:AVB) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,900 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

