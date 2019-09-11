Magna Intl (MGA) Position Has Upped by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Cut Stake

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 33,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 27,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 1.10M shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 17.73M shares traded or 30.87% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Com invested in 0.05% or 34,322 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Zuckerman Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 15,385 shares. Ssi Invest Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quaker Invs Limited Co stated it has 6.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Evergreen Cap Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,647 shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qv Investors reported 5.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,172 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has 121,289 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc holds 823,812 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.