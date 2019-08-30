Magna Intl (MGA) Position Has Upped by Bridgewater Associates Lp; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Wade G W & Lowered Its Stake by $5.53 Million

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 26,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 144,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, up from 118,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 647,251 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43M, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $208.74. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 148,836 shares to 64,423 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

