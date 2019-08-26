Magna Intl (MGA) Position Has Upped by Alpine Investment Management Llc; Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose While Arvest Trust Company Increased by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 1.31 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 885,276 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares to 96,958 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna International declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Magna International Shares Are Falling on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 69,935 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.25% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Corecommodity Management Limited Liability invested in 9,027 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Old Republic Int, Illinois-based fund reported 245,500 shares. Century Cos holds 0.06% or 640,126 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Orleans Capital Mngmt La holds 9,900 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Smithfield Trust holds 0.02% or 1,600 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt owns 15,878 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 18,747 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lenox Wealth stated it has 1,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,068 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.45% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,843 shares to 145,525 shares, valued at $27.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 94,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,246 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).