Magna Intl (MGA) Position Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Logan Capital Management Has Upped Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Stake by $424,980; Shares Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 3,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,147 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 41,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.41 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 83,909 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 61,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 366,357 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,690 shares to 11,814 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc Com (NYSE:DY) by 7,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,975 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Tru Invest accumulated 86,160 shares. Diversified owns 2,607 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 27,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Lc invested in 20,166 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 1.52% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 3,273 were reported by Wade G W And. Navellier & Associate owns 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,033 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 620,000 shares. Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 6,265 shares. Carroll Financial Associates holds 4,509 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 2,023 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Logan Inc invested 0.38% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 837,934 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Money Management Ltd holds 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1,782 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,726 shares to 97,707 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 5,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,763 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).