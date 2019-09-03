Magna Intl (MGA) Market Value Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake; Renaissance Group Boosted Holding in Crh Plc (CRH) as Stock Price Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 173,553 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Crh Plc (CRH) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 102,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 503,145 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 400,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Crh Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 255,604 shares traded. CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has declined 3.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 31/05/2018 – CRH Will Establish New Global Building Products Division, Effective 1 January 2019; 27/03/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF BONDS ISSUED BY CRH AMERICA, INC; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – INITIATED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF EUROPE DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS, FOCUSED ON IMPROVING MARGINS AND RETURNS OF BUSINESS, AS WELL AS EXPLORING OTHER STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 31/05/2018 – CRH Has Begun Strategic Review of Europe Distribution Business; 18/04/2018 – CRH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CRH to pause on major deals for rest of 2018 -CEO; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – IN EUROPE, LIKE-FOR-LIKE H1 EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF H1 2017, AMERICAS IN LINE, ASIA BEHIND; 31/05/2018 – CRH PLC – WILL ESTABLISH NEW GLOBAL BUILDING PRODUCTS DIVISION EFFECTIVE 1 JAN 2019, BRINGING TOGETHER EUROPE LIGHTSIDE, EUROPE DISTRIBUTION AND AMERICAS PRODUCTS DIVISIONS; 26/04/2018 – CRH CEO SAYS PAUSE ON ANY MAJOR ACQUISITION ACTIVITY TO LAST “PRETTY MUCH THE REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR”; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CRH’s Bonds at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $456.68M for 8.27 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 36.83 million shares or 3.05% more from 35.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Ser invested 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Comerica Bancorporation holds 47,230 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 59,078 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc holds 7,860 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garde holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) for 7,100 shares. Sit Invest Associates Incorporated holds 37,925 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 13,381 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 494,717 shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 12,305 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH). Ims Cap Mngmt has 10,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 130,553 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Co has 73,326 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 23,333 shares to 336,063 shares, valued at $31.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huami Corp by 23,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,177 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.