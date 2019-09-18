Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined While Rr Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Price Rose While Hengehold Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 377,256 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.89M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 636,498 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 14.01 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.59 million for 8.96 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.