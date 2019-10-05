Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Holding as Stock Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 49,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 346,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 395,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 5.13M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.05 million shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspen Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 14,209 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Benjamin F Edwards, Missouri-based fund reported 6,886 shares. 915 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Charter Trust reported 17,438 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 23,117 shares. 3.72M were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 2.70M shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). First Savings Bank reported 30,874 shares. 33,000 are held by Bessemer Lc. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 764,831 shares.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $339.74M for 10.55 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $527.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60M for 8.43 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.