Magna Intl (MGA) Market Valuation Declined While Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.51 Million; Baillie Gifford & Company Holding In Alibaba Group Holding Sponsored Adr (BABA) Was Upped

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 39,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, down from 412,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 824,500 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 49.03 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 billion, up from 47.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 13.24M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 762,490 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $144.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 5.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.67 per share. MGA’s profit will be $506.12 million for 8.04 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

