Magna Intl (MGA) Holding Maintained by Zeke Capital Advisors Llc; Poplar Forest Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) as Stock Value Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 162,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.62 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 3.10M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 96,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 83,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.05 million shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ally Opens Doors for Future Moguls from HBCUs in New Documentary… – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Invest Throws Doors to Investing Wide Open with New ‘Freemium’ Offerings – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $377.87 million for 8.20 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 25,906 shares to 46,523 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,211 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).