Magna Intl (MGA) Holding Boosted by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd; Northern Trust (NTRS) Holding Held by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33M, up from 531,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 722,340 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.29 million shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 15/05/2018 – Northern Trust Universe Data: Flat Returns for Institutional Plan Sponsors in First Quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares to 207,261 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 42,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,065 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

