Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Cut Its Stake by $667,200 as Stock Declined; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $9.94 Million as Stock Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.12M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 635,710 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5.48M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.68M, down from 5.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 635,810 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 152,930 shares to 201,463 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 375,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

