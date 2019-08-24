Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Swiss National Bank Decreased Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased Position by $365,904

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.12 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 707,709 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 12,600 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $27.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 165,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 18,040 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.