Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.92 Million; Mylan N V (MYL) Stake Has Lifted by Ion Asset Management Ltd

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 81,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 87,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 701,142 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00 million, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 4.45 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON REDUCED VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc owns 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 115,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $456.66 million for 8.46 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

