Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $4.14 Million; First Business Financial Services Has Lowered Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $310,380

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 15,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 704,226 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 287,081 shares to 368,042 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 18,405 shares to 132,538 shares, valued at $25.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 68,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co reported 4.42M shares. Cutter Brokerage invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability holds 8,577 shares. Woodstock has 144,313 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 32,755 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 112,209 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has 7,442 shares. Haverford Trust Co owns 0.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 455,134 shares. Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 5,515 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc Ww has 1.14 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.26% or 655,261 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc reported 419,126 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation reported 5.11M shares stake. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management invested in 6,333 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.