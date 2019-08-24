Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.14 Million; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 707,709 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics Cite Surveillance Risk; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

