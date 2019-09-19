Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake by $3.08 Million as Stock Declined; As J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Market Valuation Rose, State Street Boosted Its Position by $2.94 Million

State Street Corp increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 18,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 462,618 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.69 million, up from 444,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 48,307 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 62,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 67,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 130,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 299,216 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 54,936 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $83.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 107,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,064 shares, and cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold JJSF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 13.21 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 654 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Westwood Holdg Incorporated reported 262,724 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 11,782 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 41,239 shares. Proshare Limited Liability reported 0.07% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). 9,519 are owned by Rmb Mngmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) or 273 shares. 2,856 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Ls Ltd has 0% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 454 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors has 21,823 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Chicago Equity invested in 0.03% or 4,560 shares.

