Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Upped Its Position by $422,400; Investment Management Of Virginia Cut Halliburton Company (HAL) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 59.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 15,567 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457,000, down from 38,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 8.28 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33 million, up from 531,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 827,601 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Magna (TSX:MG) Stock Rose 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 9,902 shares to 29,666 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) by 12,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.19M for 12.85 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.