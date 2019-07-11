Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Position by $422,400 as Stock Value Declined; As First Financial (THFF) Valuation Declined, First Financial Cut by $532,980 Its Stake

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33 million, up from 531,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 204,091 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 3,928 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

