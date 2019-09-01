Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Ecofin LTD Increases Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 64,761 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 85,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 704,226 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,829 were reported by Farmers Tru. Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4,325 shares in its portfolio. Huber Management Llc holds 0.26% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Assetmark reported 26,476 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 194,497 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,799 shares. Nordea Invest holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 298,330 shares. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 1.17% or 12,702 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Legal & General Public Llc invested in 0.39% or 3.50M shares. Horizon Invs Lc reported 8,481 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sfmg Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cambridge Investment holds 0.12% or 62,313 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares to 204,328 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,541 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).