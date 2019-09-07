Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Addenda Capital Trimmed Holding by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Value Declined, Prudential Financial Increased Stake by $7.06 Million

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 88,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 467,288 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.56 million, up from 378,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.04 million shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 33,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 175,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 709,598 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prns Ltd holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 132,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 3,800 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.02% or 3,822 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 467,288 shares. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.04% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 80,249 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 2.47 million shares. Cibc World has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Umb Bank N A Mo owns 3,098 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Whittier Trust has 842 shares. Caprock Gp owns 4,088 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0.02% or 588 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 243,400 shares to 237,505 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 230,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,797 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,060 shares to 23,593 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 10,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).