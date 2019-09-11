Magna International (MGA) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $445,440; As Tesla (TSLA) Valuation Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $1.37 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $237.51. About 526,384 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Tesla Says Issue Has Affected Fewer Than 0.02% of Possible Model S Cars; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports recommends Tesla’s Model 3 after braking fix; 16/03/2018 – Tesla Is Facing a Crucible After Executives Exit: Fully Charged; 14/05/2018 – Tesla is losing top talent and facing a cash crunch at a critical juncture; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla treasurer and VP of finance leaves the company – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Vestarin Offers an Opportunity to Buy TESLA Supercars with VST Tokens; 21/03/2018 – US News: AP Source: Tesla Stockholders Approve Elon Musk Compensation; 11/05/2018 – TSLA/@elonmusk: @DMC_Ryan Tesla will enable orders end of next week for dual motor AWD & performance. Starting production of those in July. Air suspension prob next year. – ! $TSLA; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 395,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 404,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 17,483 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Communication Incorporated stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Security Communication has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Johnson Group Inc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 130 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 70 shares. Homrich & Berg has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 955 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 10,060 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 33,344 shares. 2,082 were reported by Fiera Capital. Jump Trading Lc reported 1,205 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,408 shares. First Personal Services invested in 0.01% or 128 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 108,826 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Com reported 69 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 200 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00 million.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $452.32 million for 8.88 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

