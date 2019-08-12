Magna International (MGA) Position Lifted by Fairpointe Capital Llc; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 38,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 15,383 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 1491.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 975,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 65,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 233,450 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corporation® Master Planned Communities Rank Among The Top-Selling In The Country – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Howard Hughes gets $250M loan for Seaport redevelopment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Rite Aid’s Up, for Some Reason – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 86,715 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 3,400 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,154 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 269,088 shares. Pecaut &, Iowa-based fund reported 36,110 shares. Menlo Advsr Lc holds 4.13% or 52,694 shares. Invesco Limited owns 19,478 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 436,191 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 472 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Co has 1.24% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 21,430 shares. Forward Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,920 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 19,887 shares. 106,617 are owned by Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 32,178 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $85.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 177,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,310 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF).