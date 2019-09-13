Magna International (MGA) Position Has Increased by Fairpointe Capital Llc; Trexquant Investment LP Position in Vale S A (VALE) Lifted by $1.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 56.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 103,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 286,064 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 182,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 16.78 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS OPERATIONS HAVEN’T BEEN AFFECTED BY TRUCKER STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 16 BF MKT; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 279,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.65M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 401,346 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 829,236 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $45.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times (NYSE:NYT) by 831,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF).