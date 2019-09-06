Magna International (MGA) Position Has Boosted by Fairpointe Capital Llc; Kennedy Capital Management Increased Its Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Holding by $744,448; Share Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 23,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 131,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 108,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.49 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna International (MGA) by 1491.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 975,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69M, up from 65,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 699,699 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 6.42 million shares to 315,620 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 167,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,186 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) by 177,230 shares to 794,310 shares, valued at $64.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 139,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL).