Magna International (MGA) Market Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Boosted by $1.05 Million Its Stake; Addenda Capital Decreased Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding by $348,574

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 739,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, up from 718,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 503,719 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 9,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 306,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89 million, down from 315,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 202,902 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 228,690 shares to 530,050 shares, valued at $27.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 328,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.16 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

