Magna International (MGA) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Raised Its Position by $6.97 Million; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Lifted Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.05 Million as Valuation Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 142,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.24M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares to 477,700 shares, valued at $41.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.