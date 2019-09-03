Magna International (MGA) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $181.50 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71M, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $180.29. About 1.81M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 9,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 395,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 404,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 196,962 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $456.67M for 8.28 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 115,982 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $218.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 16,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,868 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

