Magna International (MGA) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Aflac (AFL) Valuation Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 739,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, up from 718,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.05 million shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 29/03/2018 – MAGNA ESTABLISHES AUTOMATIC SHARE BUY PLAN; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 17,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 491,681 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.95 million, down from 508,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 3.10M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 3,846 shares to 765,065 shares, valued at $60.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,691 shares to 95,301 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $775.61 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.