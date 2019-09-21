Magna International Class A (MGA) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Upped Its Holding by $17.20 Million; Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted Zumiez (ZUMZ) Position by $460,980

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 17,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 171,355 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 153,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 524,984 shares traded or 11.55% up from the average. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (MGA) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 351,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.44 million, up from 720,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna International Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 614,320 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 606,559 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 260,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.92 million shares or 1.73% more from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 2.16M shares. 130,836 were accumulated by Friess Assoc Lc. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 235,856 shares. Landscape Cap Management accumulated 106,803 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% or 304,519 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 118,943 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 32,354 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,417 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 92,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 235,150 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 42,477 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 28 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 117,058 shares.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,813 shares to 14,306 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,337 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).