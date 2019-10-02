Magna International Class A (MGA) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Raised Its Position by $17.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Brinker Capital Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Stake as Stock Rose

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 67,283 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29 million, down from 76,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 394,092 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (MGA) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 351,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.44M, up from 720,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna International Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 491,494 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks With the Largest Buybacks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Announces Fourth Quarter and 2018 Results and Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend by 11% – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How About Owning a Few Stocks Outside the US? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 55,669 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $165.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 69,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 27.74 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,651 shares to 14,287 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 35,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 41 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.42% or 677,938 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 1.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Beaumont Ltd Com accumulated 1,535 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 374,049 shares. Dudley Shanley Inc invested 7.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Schroder Inv Group holds 0.02% or 75,040 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 60,729 shares. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.54% or 2.27 million shares. Sterling Capital Lc has invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.4% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 6,629 shares.