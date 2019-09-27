Magna International Class A (MGA) Market Value Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Raised Position by $17.20 Million; First American Financial (FAF) Market Value Rose While Meeder Asset Management Boosted Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 643.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 26,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 30,309 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 4,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 267,456 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (MGA) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 351,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.44 million, up from 720,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna International Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 386,779 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 260,294 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $66.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 421,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 18,247 shares to 121,567 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 202,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,721 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

