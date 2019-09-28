Magna International Cl A (MGA) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Boosted Its Stake; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Boosted by $434,907

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 103,547 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50 million, up from 101,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Magna International Cl A (MGA) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 10,993 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 288,708 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.37M, up from 277,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Magna International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 521,702 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire" on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire" published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Magna International Shares Are Falling on Thursday – Motley Fool" on May 09, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,939 shares to 306,637 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,484 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).