Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

This is a contrast between Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.47 N/A 0.43 21.18 Verb Technology Company Inc. 4 8.33 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Verb Technology Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 160% -694.6%

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s 151.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.51 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s potential upside is 201.72% and its consensus price target is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.41% -3.88% -15.74% -76.43% -76.22% -58.36%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.