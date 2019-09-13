Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.57 N/A 0.43 21.18 Talend S.A. 43 5.16 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Talend S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Talend S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Talend S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Talend S.A. has an average target price of $52, with potential upside of 36.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Talend S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 88.2%. About 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Talend S.A. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 20.18% stronger performance while Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Talend S.A.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.