Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

As Application Software businesses, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.56 N/A 0.43 20.86 Tableau Software Inc. 128 12.32 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Tableau Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Tableau Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s 0.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Tableau Software Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tableau Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Tableau Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 15.01% upside potential. On the other hand, Tableau Software Inc.’s potential downside is -8.20% and its consensus target price is $154.33. The data provided earlier shows that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. appears more favorable than Tableau Software Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75% Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tableau Software Inc.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Tableau Software Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.