Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.55 N/A 0.43 21.18 HubSpot Inc. 173 13.40 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and HubSpot Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, HubSpot Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, HubSpot Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and HubSpot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 15.51%. HubSpot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $191.67 consensus target price and a 2.85% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. looks more robust than HubSpot Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was less bullish than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats HubSpot Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.