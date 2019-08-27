Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

We are contrasting Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.46 N/A 0.43 21.18 American Software Inc. 13 4.04 N/A 0.22 61.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and American Software Inc. American Software Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Software Inc.’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, American Software Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and American Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 15.64% for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. with average target price of $10.5. Competitively American Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential downside of -7.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. seems more appealing than American Software Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 99.7% respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Software Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats American Software Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.