Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Reaches $9.08 Formed H&S; Scopus Asset Management LP Has Cut Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Position

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 53.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 18.80%. The Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 70,000 shares with $6.49M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $3.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 172,945 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) formed H&S with $8.63 target or 5.00% below today’s $9.08 share price. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) has $427.21M valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 15,737 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises has $11 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 15.64% above currents $9.08 stock price. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.20 million for 10.37 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 305,000 shares to 406,531 valued at $43.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 24,244 shares and now owns 224,244 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was raised too.