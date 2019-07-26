Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Reaches $8.98 Formed H&S; Last Week Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin has $88 highest and $43 lowest target. $70.67’s average target is 79.41% above currents $39.39 stock price. Nu Skin had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. See Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson New Target: $88.0000 38.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Old Target: $63 New Target: $43 Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $65 Maintain

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) formed H&S with $8.71 target or 3.00% below today’s $8.98 share price. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) has $436.44M valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 5,651 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 10.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. It has a 17.21 P/E ratio. The firm also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 713,915 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Guidance, Shares Fall 20% – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladenburg Thalmann likes Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Nu Skin? – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Nu Skin Falls On Lowered Guidance; Guardion Health Sciences Shares Jump – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises has $11 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 16.93% above currents $8.98 stock price. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.