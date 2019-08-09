Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Reaches $8.90 Formed H&S; CGX ENERGY ORDINARY SHARES (CGXEF) Shorts Lowered By 10.55%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) formed H&S with $8.46 target or 5.00% below today’s $8.90 share price. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) has $435.26M valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 7,590 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

CGX Energy Inc., an oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. The company has market cap of $43.50 million. As of April 29, 2016, it had interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering approximately 3.3 million gross acres in offshore and onshore Guyana. It has a 2.95 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Analysts await Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report earnings on August, 13 before the open. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. MGIC’s profit will be $6.85M for 15.89 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises has $11 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 17.98% above currents $8.9 stock price. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital.