Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Samlyn Capital Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $11.08 Million

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter's $0.16 EPS. MGIC's profit would be $6.91M giving it 16.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 5,368 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 10.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 6,222 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock rose 14.09%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 57,442 shares with $102.29 million value, up from 51,220 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $956.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 267,933 shares to 1.02 million valued at $111.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 7,210 shares and now owns 42,790 shares. Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.28% stake. 2,650 were accumulated by Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Gw Henssler And Associate holds 634 shares. Community Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 281 were accumulated by Crawford Counsel Inc. Lee Danner Bass Inc owns 8,564 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 901 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Inc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,240 shares. Citigroup stated it has 402,174 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Avenir Corporation reported 2.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc invested in 5,034 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa stated it has 1,494 shares. Signature Est And Invest Advsrs Ltd Com owns 2.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,357 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 267,072 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Has Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Type Of Shareholder Owns Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MGIC)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "MGIC Investment (MTG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 4.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $450.65 million. The company's Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services.