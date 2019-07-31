Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Aviva plc (LON:AV) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 13 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. MGIC’s profit would be $6.94 million giving it 16.32 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 936 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 10.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report

Among 5 analysts covering Aviva PLC (LON:AV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Aviva PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was reinitiated by Shore Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. UBS maintained Aviva plc (LON:AV) on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Aviva plc (LON:AV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, April 29 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 484 target in Monday, May 13 report. See Aviva plc (LON:AV) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 560.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 495.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 495.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 535.00 New Target: GBX 525.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 430.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 5.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Aviva plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 150.57% more from 3.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd has 0% invested in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Meritage Portfolio Management owns 227,115 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aviva plc (LON:AV) for 2.68M shares. 30,707 were accumulated by Ww Asset Management Inc. Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 711,247 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Aviva plc (LON:AV). 142 are held by Bartlett Ltd Liability Com. Amg National Trust Bancorp has invested 0.12% in Aviva plc (LON:AV). Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,464 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 392 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Aviva plc (LON:AV) for 91 shares. Motco reported 192 shares. 15,935 were reported by Cornerstone Invest Prns Limited Liability Co. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,315 shares.

The stock decreased 0.47% or GBX 1.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 406.1. About 8.65 million shares traded. Aviva plc (LON:AV) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 15.91 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s general and health insurance products comprise personal lines of insurance products, such as motor, household, travel, and creditor insurance; commercial lines of insurance products, including fleet, liability, and commercial property insurance; health insurance products consisting of private health, income protection, and personal accident products, as well as various corporate healthcare insurance products; and insurance for corporate and specialty risks.

Another recent and important Aviva plc (LON:AV) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Aviva plc (LON:AV.)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MGIC Investment (MTG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Genworth Financial (GNW) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Axesor Powers Its Credit Risk Solution by Embedding Magic Software’s Integration Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by H.C. Wainwright.