Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.53 N/A 0.43 20.86 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.27 N/A 0.06 41.88

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SilverSun Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s upside potential is 18.51% at a $10.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares and 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has stronger performance than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.