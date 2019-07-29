Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Comparison side by side

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.57 N/A 0.43 20.86 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.76 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4%

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Riot Blockchain Inc. has a 3.77 beta which is 277.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Riot Blockchain Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Riot Blockchain Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.01% and an $10.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Riot Blockchain Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 10.9% respectively. 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75% Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

