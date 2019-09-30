Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Contrasting side by side

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.32 26.53M 0.43 21.18 Qualys Inc. 80 4.59 33.62M 1.47 58.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Qualys Inc. Qualys Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is presently more affordable than Qualys Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 290,262,582.06% 8.8% 5.7% Qualys Inc. 41,888,861.20% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Qualys Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Its rival Qualys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Qualys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Qualys Inc. has an average price target of $94.4, with potential upside of 26.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Qualys Inc. has 15.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has stronger performance than Qualys Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Qualys Inc. beats Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.