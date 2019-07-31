Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.52 N/A 0.43 20.86 NIC Inc. 17 3.54 N/A 0.87 18.86

Table 1 highlights Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and NIC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NIC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than NIC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and NIC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.94 beta means Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, NIC Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival NIC Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NIC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and NIC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.50% and an $10.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.3% are NIC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has weaker performance than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.